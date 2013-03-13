Netflix, Inc. Investor Alert: Lawsuit for Those Who Purchased NASDAQ:NFLX Shares in July 2012 Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- An investor in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. States District Court for the Northern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between July 3, 2012 and July 24, 2012.



Investors who purchased Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares prior to July 3, 2012, or between July 3, 2012 and July 24, 2012, have certain options and for certain investors are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 22, 2013. NASDAQ:NFLX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased the common stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) between July 3, 2012 and July 24, 2012, that Netflix, Inc. and certain of its officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing between July 3, 2012 and July 24, 2012, materially false and misleading statements, and omitted materially adverse facts, about the Company’s business, operations and prospects.



On July 3, 2012, Netflix Chief Executive Officer, Reed Hastings, posted on the Company’s public Facebook page that “Netflix monthly viewing exceeded one billion hours for the first time ever in June.”



Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) increased from $67.845 per share on July 2, 2012, to$81.72 per share on July 5, 2012 and climbed to as high as $84.97 per share on July 12, 2012.



Then on July, 24, 2012, the Company disclosed its second quarter 2012 results, which revealed that Netflix had achieved 530,000 net subscription additions to date.



Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) declined from $80.39 per share on July 24, 2012 to $57.01 per share on July 26, 2012 and $53.91 per share on Aug. 3, 2012.



It was not until mid-November 2012 that NASDAQ:NFLX shares reached above $80 per share.



In January 2013, NASDAQ:NFLX made a huge jump from just under $100 to almost $170 per share after Netflix, Inc. disclosed its fourth quarter 2012 financial results.



Since then shares of Netflix, Inc. reached as high as $196.45 per share on Feb. 19, 2013.



On March 12, 2013, NASDAQ:NFLX shares closed at $182.11.



