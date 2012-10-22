Netherlands Beer Market Insights 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Product Synopsis
A detailed market research report on the Netherlands beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Netherlands beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The collapse in the government in April 2012 has further unsettled the Dutch economy and affected consumer confidence
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumption of Beer in the Netherlands is largely stable mainly due to a slight increase in population. More consumers are not venturing out, they prefer to buy beer in the supermarket and drink it at home.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Netherlands Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Netherlands Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles of major brewers
This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable, multi-serve vs. single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.
Key Market Issues
On-premise consumption is steadily losing ground to Off-premise, due to increasing prices of Beer in the Horeca area.
Summer weather was very disappointing being very wet and overcast, which impacted on Beer consumption.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: A-BINBEV BENELUX, BAVARIA NV, GROLSCH, HEINEKEN NV, Alfa Brouwerij Schinnen, B.S.B Raamsdonksveer, Brouwketel 's Hertogenbosch, Budelse Bierbrouwrij, B.V. Gulpener Bierbrouwerij, De Kikvorsch B.V. Deest, De Leeuw Bierbrouwerij B.V. Valkenburg, Lindeboom Bierbrouwerij, Texelse Bierbrouwerij, Small micro breweries
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