Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Netherlands Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Netherlands beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Netherlands beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Consumers have grown adventurous and a shift away from pilsner has become apparent with increasing interest in specialty beers slowly shaping the future Dutch market.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Brewers are trying their utmost to prevent a further decline through extensive and attractive, even aggressive, marketing campaigns.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Netherlands Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Netherlands Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

Alcohol free beer and specialty beers demonstrated positive growth in 2012, while an increased volume in premium and super premium beers was also observed.



Beer consumption will remain under pressure as the legal age for drinking beer in the Netherlands is set to increase from 16 to 18 years by 1 January 2014.



After the record year of 2011 there has still been notable growth in production for 2012 as brewers sought to expand their presence in the global markets.



Discussions in the Netherlands about the unfair price structures for pub owners compared to retailers when it comes to buying beer from the big brewers continued in 2012.



The government disassembled in April 2012 after the Party for Freedom (PVV) refused to agree on the proposed austerity measures. An election was called for September 2012, making this the fourth government ending prematurely before reaching the end of its mandate since 2002.



Key Highlights

Heineken finally gained total control of Asian Pacific Brewers after several years of offers and negotiations, while A-BInbev will acquire a strong foothold in the Latin American and Caribbean markets once its deal with GrupoModelo is finalized in 2013.



Flat growth was recorded for the majority of brands, and none of the market leaders showed any significant increase or decrease in market share during 2012, as the Netherlands beer market consolidates further.



The number of microbreweries has increased significantly in 2012, providing the beer market with a greater variety of specialty beers and fulfilling the consumer demand for this kind of beer.



Big brewers have begun to produce their beer in cans, thanks to newly developed preservation technology that inserts a protective foil layer inside the can which prevents beer from having the undesirable metallic after taste.



Both premium and super premium beers have demonstrated volume growth in 2012, in defiance of the current economic situation.



Companies Mentioned



A-BINBEV BENELUX, BAVARIA NV, GROLSCH, HEINEKEN NV, Alfa BrouwerijSchinnen, B.S.B Raamsdonksveer, Brouwketel 's Hertogenbosch ,BudelseBierbrouwrij ,B.V. GulpenerBierbrouwerij ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138934/netherlands-beer-market-insights-2013.html