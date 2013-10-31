Netherlands Business Forecast Report Q4 2013 - New Study Released

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The Dutch economy will slide further into recession in the coming quarters, but will likely see a return to positive growth in 2014.
With unemployment rising and the fiscal deficit widening, the government will continue to suffer in the polls.
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Major Forecast Changes
There are no major forecast changes this quarter.
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