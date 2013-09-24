Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Netherlands Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type. Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Netherlands Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Netherlands cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Cider grew in 2012, although it remains a niche category.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Heineken has sustained its efforts to promote cider as a category in 2012. Its efforts included price promotions and advertising. This is a long term strategy of the company.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Netherlands Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Netherlands cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non-refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

Cider doesn't have specific supermarket shelf space and the cider market only came into being in 2009 and consumers need to understand what the category is.



Cider promotions are highly seasonal, with the main focus being during spells of warm weather.



Apart from Jillz, which is bottled locally, and the artisanal varieties, all cider consumed in Holland is imported.



There are no clear segments within the cider market yet. Cider is still quite new to the Dutch palate and supermarkets struggle to present the product with its own identity.



There is a small increase in niche imports as some entrepreneurs have picked up on the fact that Heineken has opened the door to a new category. Two online shops started in 2011, one specializing in French ciders, the other in British ciders. In 2012 even more online shops opened.



Key Highlights

Up until 2012 Heineken was the only big brewer in the cider market but Carlsberg entered in 2013 with the Somersby brand.



The small category achieved double-digit growth in 2012.



Heineken launched Jilz 0.0 and supported with ABT and BTL activities.



Companies Mentioned



HEINEKEN N.V., A BRAND NEW DAY COMPANY B.V.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141600/netherlands-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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