Netherlands Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Netherlands Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Arthroscopy, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF), Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Trauma Fixation and Others provides key market data on the Netherlands Orthopedic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within twelve market categories - Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Arthroscopy, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Tools and Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF). The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Orthopedic Devices market categories - Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Trauma Fixation, Spinal Surgery, Orthobiologics, Arthroscopy, Other Joint Reconstruction, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Orthopedic Prosthetics, Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Tools and Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF).
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within twelve market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the twelve market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Netherlands Orthopedic Devices market.
- Key players covered include DePuy, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc , Stryker Corporation , Biomet, Inc., Synthes, Inc.and others.
Reasons to buy
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Netherlands Orthopedic Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned
DePuy, Inc. Zimmer Holdings, Inc. Smith & Nephew Plc Stryker Corporation Biomet, Inc. Synthes, Inc. Medtronic, Inc. Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH B. Braun Medical Inc. Arthrex, Inc. Tornier N.V. Wright Medical Group, Inc. CONMED Corporation Ossur hf. Bauerfeind AG Genzyme Corporation Thuasne Cr, S.R.O. ArthroCare Corporation Orthofix International N.V. DJO Finance LLC Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc. ApaTech Limited BSN medical GmbH Small Bone Innovations, Inc. Medartis AG KLS Martin, L.P. Ohio Willow Wood
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