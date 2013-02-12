Netherlands Telecommunications Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Netherlands Telecommunications Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- BMI View: The Netherlands telecommunications market is one of the most developed in Europe with high penetration of mobile, fixed-line and broadband services. It is also home to subsidiaries of large international telecoms groups such as Vodafone, T-Mobile and UPC, which compete against the domestic incumbent KPN and recently turned public cable operator Ziggo. Competition has helped drive down prices and promote service innovation, with the Netherlands boasting high penetration of highcapacity broadband as well as mobile value-added services. However, the sector is not immune from external factors as consumer IP substitution, cuts to termination rates and a macroeconomic crisis have squeezed revenues in recent years.
Key Data:
- The mobile market contracted y-o-y to the end of June 2012, as total subscriptions declined 0.1% to 19.817mn. Growth has been slowing in recent years, partly the result of market saturation, but heightened price sensitivity and inactive subscription discounting also contributed.
- Strong broadband growth continued, with total subscriptions up 5.1% y-o-y to Q112. There was a clear growth bias towards higher speed fixed technologies (cable and FTTH) and dedicated mobile broadband.
Key Trends And Developments
Mobile operators announced several investments in recent months as they target growth in wireless data services - both 3.5G and 4G LTE. In August 2012 incumbent KPN announced a major network overhaul from 2012-2014 that includes the renewal of virtually all of its 3,900 base stations - however, it did not specify the capital expenditure requirements. KPN followed the July 2012 announcement from Vodafone that would accelerate investment in its network following the fire at its Rotterdam network centre that damaged part of its infrastructure.
