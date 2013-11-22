Netherlands Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 - New Market Report

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Shortly after KPN announced the sale of its German E-Plus unit, America Movil terminated its strategic relationship agreement with KPN, with immediate effect. America Movil made an offer of EUR7.2bn (US$9.6bn) to obtain the remaining shares in KPN that it did not already own shortly after. Following two consecutive quarters of decline in the mobile market America Movil, post- takeover, would need to pursue expansion strategies to boost its growth prospects. Falling ARPUs amid fierce competition are not being buoyed by growth in data ARPU, resulting in falling revenues weighing on profit margins. Instead, there is a move towards converged product packages. Thus, those operators able to offer fixed-line telephony, high-speed internet access and pay-TV, alongside mobile connectivity (such as KPN) should - in theory - do well. Over-the-top video and messaging services continue to proliferate, dampening demand for formal operator-billed offerings. The squeeze is expected to continue indefinitely, making the situation particularly risky for the planned takeover.
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Key Data:
- Mobile subscriber growth was negative in Q213 for the second straight quarter as operators focused on higher-value postpaid subscribers at the expense of low-value prepaid customers. Around 70,000 subscribers were lost, net, mostly at KPN Mobile, although T-Mobile also recorded a significant net subscriber loss. There were 19.541mn subscribers as of June 2013, down 1.4% y-o-y.
- Mobile ARPUs have fallen by 9.2% over the course of the year from EUR25 in Q212 to EUR22.7 in Q213on the back of further mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts, which impacted on mobile service revenues. Increased pricing competition and the growing trend for mobile to be included in budget converged service packages also contributed to softening ARPUs. More needs to be done to increase usage of operator-billed value-added services.
- M2M connections have increased 11.2% y-o-y from 1.001mn in Q112 to 1.113mn in Q113, according to the regulator.
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