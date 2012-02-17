Netology LLC Ranked in the Top 200 IT Service Providers in North America

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2012 -- Business relies on quality IT support. Netology is dedicated to helping clients throughout Stamford, Conn. do more with quality information technology (IT) services.



Netology has been recognized by industry experts in the IT community for its focus on delivering expertise and quality services to the Stamford business community.



The fifth-annual MSP Mentor Top 100 survey ran from October through December 2011. Instead of ranking MSPs merely by total revenue, an index measurement was calculated using such metrics as overall managed services revenue, overall managed services revenue growth, percentage of managed services revenue growth, managed services revenue per employee, number of devices managed and other data points comparing fiscal 2011 to fiscal 2010. This index approach ensures small, mid-size and large MSPs from around the world are recognized on the MSP Mentor Top 100.



The MSP Mentor top MSP list annually ranks managed services providers around the globe. Rankings are listed globally and by region.



“It is an honor to be recognized in the MSP community,” said James D’Agostino, President and CEO of Netology LLC. “We focus on why we are here versus what we do. I believe it is this focus on the why that seperates Netology from all other Stamford IT service firms.”



This is Netology’s first year on the prestigious MSP Mentor Top 200 North America list, which is a subset of the top 100 list.



About Netology

Netology is the Pro-active, Practical and Trusted IT Partner that offers service plans that are scalable to meet our client´s specific Information Technology needs. We offer Managed Services & Support Plans designed to assist existing staff or manage entire IT departments.



If you’d like to speak with James D’Agostino or learn more about what benefits we can offer you, call us at 203-975-9630.