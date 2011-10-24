Netology Will Be Host at the Cloud Expo Event on November 3 in Greenwich, CT

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2011 -- The cloud is the up and coming rage in the Information Technology (IT) world these days. Small to Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) are being informed by their Managed Service Providers that migrating to the cloud is a good thing. However, many SMBs are left with questions like what is the cloud, where can I get more information on it, or how can it help my business. Netology Technology Services, your Stamford IT support firm is ready to help clear up the mystery.



November 3, 2011 will be an incredible chance to get the answers and insights into the cloud. As the host of “Cloud Expo”, leading industry experts will share with attendees how the cloud can transform your business. Items to be discussed will cover the following:



• “Private Cloud” vs. “Public Cloud”

• Security and the Cloud

• Internet connectivity to the cloud

• Cloud Disaster Recovery and its benefits

• Hardware and Software savings from the cloud

• What items belong in the cloud and what items do not belong



The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich, CT on November 3rd , from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM. Admission is free and lunch will be served; however, space is limited. Those who want to attend should register as soon as possible.



"Don't be left behind," says Jamie D'Agostino, CEO/Sr. Engineer at Netology Technology Services. "Everyone is talking about the cloud and what it can do to benefit SMBs. The spirit of this cloud lunch and learn is to educate all businesses about the cloud and how it can fit in their IT strategies."



Netology will stop at nothing less than developing long-term relationships with their clients. To do that, it is their philosophy to be a pro-active, practical and a trusted IT partner. One of the ways to become trusted is by sharing information and best practices. The Cloud Expo will be an excellent opportunity to learn and lunch while enjoying an atmosphere of thought leadership from an eclectic group of IT Vendors, Solution Providers and SMB owners/IT managers that can't wait to teach attendees all about the cloud.



Register today at http://cloudcomputingstamford.eventbrite.com/



About Netology

"Netology offers service plans that are scalable to meet client´s specific Information Technology needs. We offer Managed Services & Support Plans designed to assist existing staff or manage entire IT departments.



If you'd like to speak with James D'Agostino or to learn more about what benefits Netology can offer you, you can call us at 203-975-9630.