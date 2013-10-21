Netrate Systems, Inc. Launches Integrated Marketing Strategy with New Website and Social Media to Engage Clients, Prospects

Okemos, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- NetRate Systems, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of our new integrated marketing and communications strategy, which includes a newly designed website, a blog and active participation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn to reach, inform and converse with clients and prospects in addition to industry colleagues.



“We’re excited about our fresh, new look and various media platforms that allow us to easily communicate to not only our insureds but also to individuals who are interested in what we’re all about,” says Tom Rahl, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for NetRate. “The new design allows people to navigate easily around the site and learn more about products and services specifically relevant to them.”



The site is also optimized so individuals can readily find NetRate Systems on the various search engines and get where they want to go quickly. It’s updated with new content, including a blog designed to help clients with their insurance and related needs on an ongoing basis. “We want our site and social media platforms to serve as an important service tool for our clients and to enable us to keep our pulse on our brand and how we’re doing,” says Mr. Rahl



NetRate Systems’ optimized Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles are automatically updated with blog posts as well as daily news items, events and tips that resonate with clients and prospective customers. “We have a dedicated staff tweeting about issues that affect our client’s specific markets as well as items of interest for both the business community and consumers. And the feedback so far has been great,” says Mr. Rahl.



About NetRate Systems, Inc

Founded in 1998, NetRate Systems, Inc. offers customized rating solutions and more to MGAs, Program Administrators, and Insurance Carriers in all 50 states. NetRate goes beyond rating, offering a suite of fully integrated and specialized products, including but not limited to ISO® Stat Code Generation, Policy Document Production, and Web Services. Net Rate also specializes in Automated Insurance Rating System, Business Auto Rating, Business Owners Rating, Commercial Property Rating and ISO Commercial Property Rating.



Visit NetRate Systems, Inc. today.



NetRate Systems, Inc. looked to Neilson Marketing Services, a leading insurance marketing firm, to design their website and collaborate on their social media marketing strategy.



Tom Rahl

517.347.4900

TRahl@netrate.com