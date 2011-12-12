NetRPGGames.com Brings Greater Competition to Online Game Play With Its Global Scoreboard

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- Both skilled and novice RPG enthusiasts are choosing to test their mettle against one another at the NetRPGGames.com global scoreboards. NetRPGGames.com brings the best immersive and exciting Flash RPG games to the Web where gamers can play the top online RPG games for free right in their browser.



With games that offer worlds of knights and dragons, futuristic apocalyptic landscapes and weapons, lighthearted games and everything in between, real player games (RPG) have become the dominant game choice of millions of kids and adults. Now, NetRPGGames.com has been able to up the ante by compiling the top free flash RPG games on the Web and creating a competitive community where players can compete globally for statistical dominance. “Although our top RPGs include a mix of single and multi-player games, we wanted to elevate the site to more of a community with our global scoreboards functionality,” said the NetRPGGames.com Website founder.



With dozens of the best RPG games online, novice to seasoned gamers have plenty of options from which to choose. The Website’s top ten list of games makes it easy to start exploring game options while the high score RPG games list lets players know which games are tops in competitive scoring play. New RPG games are added weekly so frequent guest and members never get bored.



Among the top RPG games on the Website is “Kingdoms At War: Conquest.” This multiplayer game pits competitors against each other with hidden surprises. Players can join, conquer, and decimate hundreds or even thousands of kingdoms created by other players. Another highly popular game on the site is “My Island RPG” where players increase their stats as much as they can and get the highest paying job they can lay their hands on. The game’s deceptively simple premise harbors a monumental challenge to earn cash in the early levels of the game.



All of the games at NetRPGGames.com have the highest quality graphics and soundtracks of all of the online RPG games available today. Each game includes a detailed walkthrough and comprehensive review with strategy tips. Free membership signup allows players to leave reviews and comments, post high scores and compete in the global scoreboard. “Our goal is to make the Website the best and most exciting destination for free online RPG games on the Web,” said the Website’s founder.



For more information, please visit http://netrpggames.com/



About NetRPGGames.com

NetRPGGames.com showcases the top RPG games online, all free to play directly in any browser. The Website is updated every few days with the latest Flash role playing games. Every game on the site features a detailed walkthrough with strategy tips and tricks.