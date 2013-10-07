NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) shares over potential securities laws violations by NetSol Technologies and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) concerning whether a series of statements by NetSol Technologies regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $39.78 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 to $50.80 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2013 and that its respective Net Income increased from $2.45 million to $7.86 million.



Shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) grew from $4.45 per share in August 2012 to as high as $13.61 per share in April 2013.



On Oct. 2, 2013, a report was published that questioned the accuracy of the Company's financial disclosures. Specifically, the article asserts NetSol Technologies’ earnings are illusory as a result of misleading accounting treatments. In addition, the article claimed that NetSol Technologies’ purportedly independent auditor may have connections to NetSol Technologies’ CEO.



On Oct. 3, 2013, NetSol Technologies, Inc. issued a statement in response to the article.



Shares of NetSol Technologies declined from $10.44 per share on Oct. 2, 2013, to $8.11 per share on Oct. 3, 2013.



On Oct. 4, 2013, NASDAQ:NTWK share closed at $8.55 per share.



Those who purchased shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com