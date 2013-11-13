NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was announced concerning whether certain NetSol Technologies officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns, among other things, whether NetSol Technologies officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On Oct. 2, 2013, a report was published that questioned the accuracy of the Company's financial disclosures. Specifically, the article asserts NetSol Technologies’ earnings are illusory as a result of misleading accounting treatments. In addition, the article claimed that NetSol Technologies’ purportedly independent auditor may have connections to NetSol Technologies’ CEO.



On Oct. 3, 2013, NetSol Technologies, Inc. issued a statement in response to the article.



Shares of NetSol Technologies declined from $10.44 per share on Oct. 2, 2013, to $8.11 per share on Oct. 3, 2013.



Then on November 8, 2013, NetSol Technologies Inc. reported its Fiscal 2014 First Quarter Results.



NASDAQ:NTWK shares declined from $7.60 per share on November 7, 2013, to $5.11 per share on November 12, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com