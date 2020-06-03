Netsuite to Be Listed as a Top Accounting Software on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- Netsuite is selected for analysis along with 65+ other accounting software that will be evaluated and then listed as a top Accounting Software on 360Quadrants. Netsuitecloud financial and accounting software enables businesses to design and streamline their processes and operations. Netsuite combines accounting with compliance management, improving business performance and increasing financial efficiency while reducing back-office costs.



Netsuite Accounting software provides tailored general ledgers to meet the specific requirements of businesses. Netsuite's account receivable support retrieves billing information from diverse sources generates recurring invoices, sends invoices by email, and offers multiple payment options.NetSuite enables users to customize dashboards and KPIs, providing them with real-time views into customer aging, invoice analyses, and other important factors. Netsuite provides businesses with end-to-end domestic and global tax management through a system that generates detailed reports in realtime. Netsuite Accounting software pricing can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Accounting Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases to rate the products in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 65+ Accounting Software and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 products will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging.



Along with the listing Netsuite Accounting Software, 360Quadrants has worked on SAP Business One, Crunch, CS professional Suite, Flexi, AlignBooks, Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics NAV, Mint, Netsuite, Xero, Zoho Books, and Workday, among others, as the top vendors in the Accounting Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Accounting Software comparisons between vendors.



Accounting software is a software application used by businesses to track and monitor financial transactions and perform in-depth analysis in order to generate reports for business planning. Accounting Software automates routine accounting &bookkeeping tasks, which reduces costs and makes the process of making financial decisions more efficient. A few of the core modules of accounting software include Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Billing, Inventory, Sales Order, Purchase Order, Cash Book, and General Ledger. Accounting Software records all the financial transactions taking place across these modules.



360Quadrants Scoring Methodology



Top Accounting Software will be rated using the following methodology:



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).



A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.



a. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.



b. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.



c. Approximately 90+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Accounting Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.



A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:



a. Buyers

b. Industry Experts

c. 360Quadrants Analysts

d. Vendors (Competitors)



The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).



After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.



