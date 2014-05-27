Netsyss Reveals All the Details About Google's Panda 4.0 Update

Smithfield, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- For those who are still wondering or trying hard to recollect what Google Panda is; Google Panda is the name for a series of major algorithm updates by Google dating from early 2011. The aim of these algorithm updates is to reduce the visibility of low-quality sites with thin content. This algorithm also made sure that “scraper” sites which had content copied from other sites were penalized. These sites were cleverly filtered. Even “Made for AdSense” sites were penalized by these updates. Google firmly believes that low-level websites and spam websites are damaging the very essence of search engine. The functionality of Google Search Engine is diminishing because of this kind of websites. This is why Google continually strives to scrutinize this kind of websites.+



Netsyss being a SEO services provider quickly learned about the latest update of the Panda algorithm what Google Panda 4.0 actually is. Panda 4.0 is still in a rollout stage so telling what Panda 4.0 is completely about is premature. Basically, Panda 4.0 is the fourth version of the updates of the Panda algorithm and aimed to further penalize websites which are filled with poor/copied/spam content. Panda 4.0 was launched back-to-back with Google’s Payday Loan 2.0 update, which aims at targeting “very spammy queries.” Some websites have reported serious drops in their Search Engine Page Ranking whereas some websites have seen overnight surprising improvements in their Search Engine Page Ranking. Some of the biggest losers with the Panda 4.0 update are Ask.com, Starpulse.com, Examiner.com, Health.com, etc. eBay.com has seen a shocking drop of 80% of its organic rankings. There is not much known about what exactly needs to be done to save a website’s Search Engine Page Ranking right now, but to stay par with Google’s updated Panda algorithm, the following points are the basic requirements a website must comply with:-



- Content on the website must be original and not duplicate

- There should be no spamming on the website

- Content on the website must be of high quality.

- Articles or blogs on the website should be of at-least 600 words and feature images & videos wherever applicable.

- All the web pages should have ‘unique’ title tags & meta descriptions. Duplicate title tags & meta descriptions should be rewritten.



Websites unavoidably need to be original and useful to get ranked well on search engines now. SEO agency can be of great help here. Every website needs to be audited diligently now and this can be done the best by none other than SEO agencies. Netsyss of Sydney and many other SEO services providers are continuously monitoring how Panda 4.0 is actually affecting website rankings. Only well-established SEO services providers which have been in this field since years long and have a good experience in this field, like Netsyss of Sydney for instance, can be helpful to keep websites as per requirements by Google’s updated Panda Algorithm.