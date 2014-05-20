Adding Depth to Online Advertising: Nett Solutions, Inc. Announces Addition of Yahoo! Stream Ads Into Display Ads Campaign Platform

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Nett Solutions, Inc. (http://www.nettsolutions.com) is excited to announce the addition of Yahoo! Stream Ads into their Display Ads campaign platform. Yahoo! currently ranks No. 1 on comScores’ monthly list of the top U.S. websites by traffic. The addition of Yahoo! Stream Ads allows all Nett Solutions’ clients to enjoy an increased reach that can empower them to attract more targeted and organic traffic.



Online display ads are ideal for announcing new products as well as for promoting sales, specials and events. The ads are widely effective because they are visually appealing and help to build awareness about a business on both a local and a national level. Combining Yahoo! with Nett Solutions’ current Google platform enables clients to reach exponentially more prospective customers on the top-two ranked online properties in the U.S.



Key Features of Yahoo! Stream Ads on Nett Solutions Platform:



-Connect organically with over 200 million U.S. Customers (comScore, Sept 2013)

-Seamless ads across all devices

-Many targeting options

-Higher average click-through rate than standard display ads (based on internal data)



“With the addition of Yahoo! Stream Ads into the Nett Solutions dashboard, we are pleased to offer our customers a powerful means to distribute their display ads to a target demographic of over 200 million prospective customers. This greater reach means more opportunity for our clients to increase sales and drive brand awareness,” explained company spokesperson, Michael Won. “The best thing about these seamless, multi-device ads is that they provide more efficient ad spend due to the higher click-through rates and greater reach. ”



You can learn more about Nett Solutions by visiting them online at: http://www.nettsolutions.com.



About Nett Solutions

Nett Solutions is a marketing agency that’s based out of Aliso Viejo, California. The company specializes in providing targeted, organic marketing solutions for a wide array of different businesses and ecommerce entities. Nett Solutions is a member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is also one of the top resellers for Yahoo! and Google.