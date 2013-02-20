Nettwork Reveals Hydrogommage/Hydrorubbing - a Revolutionary Anti-Graffiti Solution

Bernex, Geneva -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Cities small and large around the world face a serious problem : buildings, monuments, walls, phone booths and other public (and private) property are vandalized by taggers with graffitis. Various methods exist to clean these, but most leave the treated surface damaged, and are rather expensive in the long run. What can you do to efficiently clean these graffitis while preserving the various surfaces ?



Hydrogommage or hydrorubbing is a registered process by which a low pressure water and air jet gently rubs the surface in a conical rotation, removing the sullying efficiently but gently. It can treat all surfaces without worrying about damaging them.



The hydrorubbing equipment's remote control allows a single operator to use the hydrorubbing skids, whether the compact VA25 for fast intervention, or the powerful V55 Skid for large projects. Operating costs are kept under control because of the innovative technology's use of water and fuel, as well as the longevity of the machines. Skids install in standard sized vans for convenience.



About Nettwork Pneumatic SA

Nettwork is the inventor of Hydrogommage ® and the Vortex ® Nozzle . Hundreds of cities throughout Europe are their revolutionary technology to remove graffiti and tags.



For more information visit http://www.hydrogommage.net or call + 41 (0) 22 777 27 22 to request a demonstration.