Network Analytics Market Expected 1672.5 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The report "Network Analytics Market [(On Premise, On Demand), by Applications (Mobile, Voip and Fixed Line, Unified Communications), by End Users (Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunications, Enterprises)] – Global Advancements, Forecast & Analysis (2013–2018)" defines and segments the global network analytics market into various sub segments with in-depth analysis and forecast of revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse 91 market data tables and 31 figures spread through 194 pages and in-depth TOC on "Network Analytics Market [(On Premise, On Demand), by Applications (Mobile, Voip and Fixed Line, Unified Communications), by End Users (Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunications, Enterprises)] – Global Advancements, Forecast & Analysis (2013–2018)".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/network-analytics-market-1244.html



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The major forces driving this market are the growing network traffic, upgradation of technologies, Quality-of-Experience (QoE) maintenance, and targeted marketing. Hence, the adoption of network analytics solutions is increasing. Also, the cloud service providers and other verticals apart from telecommunications are expected to adopt solutions for network analytics because of growing network traffic and complexity across enterprise networks.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the network analytics market by type of deployments: ‘on-premise’ and ‘on-demand’; by type of applications: ‘mobile’, ‘Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) and fixed line’, ‘unified communications’, and ‘others’; by type of end-users: ‘cloud service providers’, ‘telecommunications’, and ‘other enterprises’; and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA). The report also provides insights into the opportunity analysis of specific end-users and business case analysis and roadmaps for the network analytics market.



Solution providers such as IBM, HP, Sandvine, Empirix, Procera Networks, Accenture, Danaher Corporation, and many others are expected to provide innovative solutions by continual encapsulation of multiple use cases and at competitive prices in order to fulfill the need of providing complete network analytics solution. Network operators, cloud service providers, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector will remain the major consumers of network analytics solutions.



The network analytics market is estimated to grow from $487.9 million in 2013 to $1672.5 million in 2018, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.9% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario, telecommunication vertical continues to be the largest contributor for network analytics solutions. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while the APAC region is expected to experience increased market traction, in due course.



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