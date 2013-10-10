New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Network Analytics Market [(On Premise, On Demand), by Applications (Mobile, Voip and Fixed Line, Unified Communications), by End Users (Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunications, Enterprises)] - Global Advancements, Forecast & Analysis (2013-2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Telecom operators are at the early stage of adopting real-time network analytics solutions for their respective networks. Increasing need to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot the constantly growing network of cloud service providers, network operators and enterprises will be one among the major factors behind the growing adoption of network analytics solutions in the coming years. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) across the globe are expected to adopt network analytics solutions that are able to provide insights as per defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and assist them in optimizing their network performance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The major players in the market include Sandvine Corporation, Empirix, Cisco, IBM, Accenture, HP, JDSU, Danaher Corporation, Procera Networks, and many others. These players provide innovative network analytics solution via customized dashboards which are able to cater to multiple use cases based on the KPIs defined by organizations itself or by vendors and get delivered via on-premise or via cloud.
The network analytics market research report analyzes global adoption trends, future growth potential, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and best practices in this market. The report also analyzes market sizes and revenue forecasts across different regions as well as industry verticals. North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2013 which is succeeded by Europe. Furthermore, in 2018, it is expected that the market share of Asia Pacific (APAC) region will grow enormously and become the second largest market in terms of opportunities for vendors. A few high-growth markets are:
Mobile Networks: Network analytics solutions for analyzing and getting valuable insights from mobile networks are expected to have the highest market share as well as growth rate in the next 5 years, as the trend toward mobility is growing at a rapid pace across all economies.
Network Operators: Network operators are expected to have the highest market share compared to all other end-users, as these are the ones who triggered the need for network analytics solutions.
Cloud Service Providers: Network analytics solutions are increasingly being used for analyzing networks of cloud service providers. So far, the adoption of such solutions in this particular market is very limited, but the segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years because of huge untapped market and increasing complexity of cloud service provider's networks owing to the adoption of cloud-based services across organizations of all sizes.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Software research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market (Software Defined Storage (SDS); Software Defined Networking (SDN), Software Defined Compute/Server, Network Virtualization Security) - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market [Application delivery controllers (ADC), WAN Optimization controllers (WOC), Application Security Equipments, Application Gateways] Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Gamification Market [(Consumer Gamification, Enterprise Gamification) by Deployment (On-Premise, On-Demand); Application (Marketing, Sales, Hr, Support, and Development); Size (SMB, Enterprise)]: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Backend-as-a-service (BaaS)/ Mobile BaaS (MBaaS) Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Unified Communications as-a-service (UCaaS) Market: Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Global Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Billing Market [By Solution (Billing of Cloud Services, Billing Services on Cloud), By Delivery (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), By Users (SMB, Enterprises)]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013-2018)
- Managed Services Market [Managed Data Center, Managed Network, Managed Information, Managed Mobility, Managed Infrastructure, Managed Communications, Managed Security] - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market [(On Premise, Cloud IAM), By Components (Provisioning, Directories, SSO, Advanced Authentication, Password Management, Audit, Compliance & Governance)] - Global Advancements, Forecast & Analysis (2013-2018)
- Global Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market : Global Advancements, Demand Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2013 - 2018)
- Cloud Brokerage and Enablement; Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Future Opportunities, Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)