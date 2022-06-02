New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- The Latest Released Network as a Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Network as a Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Network as a Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco systems (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), IBM Corp. (United States), NEC Corp. (Japan), VMware (United States), Aryaka Networks Inc. (United States), Alcatel Lucent (United States), Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (United States), AT&T(United States).



Scope of the Report of Network as a Service

Network as a Service (NaaS) is the virtual networking business model, it is used to incorporate current cloud computing services with the cloud networking framework. This model used to provide the network service virtually, it can be through 'pay as you' service as well as subscription model. NaaS is also mentioned as an on demand network provider for any business. The growing adoption cloud technology for data storage coupled with introduction of Big Data analytics is backing the growth of the Network as a Service market over the coming years. Furthermore, the fast growth in IoT technologies also drives the growth of the global Network as a Service market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (LAN as a Service, WAN as a Service), Application (Bandwidth on Demand, Network Function Virtualization, V-CPE, Integrated Network Security as a Service), Vertical (Transportation and Logistics, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Banking), Component (Infrastructure, Technology Service)



Challenges

Absence of situational awareness & understanding among the stakeholders



Opportunities:

Streamlined installation, configuration, and management of enterprise branch appliances

Low cost with blended WAN approaches



Market Drivers:

Software-defined pattern shift across the whole IT industry

Faster adoption of cloud services among various enterprises

Service providers getting away from the low margin commodity services to value-added services



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



