Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cisco Systems (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Vmware (United States), Aryaka Networks (United States), Alcatel Lucent (France) and Brocade Communications Systems (United States).



Network as a Service (NaaS) is a networking solution providers offers cloud-based and various networking solutions, such as load balancers, virtual machines, servers, network switches, and storage memory. NaaS solutions are provided by third parties to customers who are not interested to invest in building their own networking infrastructure. These technologies are gaining tremendous opportunity among network operators due to cost-effectiveness. Further, the rising number of mobile applications and network endpoints has propelled the market growth to meet enterprise mobility demands and ensure long network uptime.



Market Trend

- Emergence of Cloud Computing & Network Virtualization

- Rising Demand for Global Connectivity & Expanding Awareness about NaaS

- Shifting IT investment from capital expenditure (CAPEX) to operating expense (OPEX) business model



Market Drivers

- Accelerating Adoption of Cloud Services among Large and SMEs

- Rapid Development of Data Centers and On Demand Network Services

- Features Such as Reduced Operational & Capital Expenditure



Opportunities

- Global Enterprise Network for Supporting Distributed Workforce in International Locations



Restraints

- Data Security & Privacy Concerns is likely to hamper the NaaS market



Challenges

- Data Security & Privacy Concerns is likely to pose a challenge for the market



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (LAN-as-a-Service (LANaaS), WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS)), Application (Network Security, Web Security, Email Security, Database and Cloud Security, Others), Components (Solutions, Endpoint Protection, Security Information & Event Management, Identity Access Management, Email Decryption, Data Loss Prevention, Others, Service, Training & Education, Consulting Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Industry Verticals (Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government, Healthcare, Transport and logistics, Retail, Others)



Top Players in the Market are: Cisco Systems (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Vmware (United States), Aryaka Networks (United States), Alcatel Lucent (France) and Brocade Communications Systems (United States)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

February 2019, Nokia's Nuage Networks VSP solution will be deployed by Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's leading telecommunications services provider, in 15 circles (service areas) in the northern and southern part of the country to automate its data center networks. Once deployed, the Nuage Networks VSP solution will allow Airtel to provide new and exciting services, including Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), ensuring customer delight.

February 2018, Anuta Networks announced the general availability of ATOM, a powerful Assurance, Telemetry, and Orchestration platform for Multi-Vendor Networks. Worldwide network operation teams are facing intense demands from both internal constituents and application owners for a flexible, secure and predictable infrastructure. Anuta ATOM uniquely addresses these pain points and delivers a modular, extensible, scalable and cloud-native software platform that enables enterprises and service providers to rapidly design and provision network services, collect real-time telemetry, develop deep network analytics, ensure compliance and provide service assurance for multi-vendor physical and virtual infrastructure. With ATOM, networking teams can deliver services faster, eliminate human errors, avoid security violations, reduce OpEx and meet SLAs with exceptional high availability.



