Network Camera and Video Analytics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The global video surveillance market and video analytics market have changed a lot over the years. The need for intelligent security systems, rising criminal activities, and dwelling infrastructure has driven the demand for intelligent security systems. Surveillance systems provide the remote monitoring advantage over the physical security, resulting in wide development of technology across the world.



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With the developing era of technology and technological advancements, network camera and video analytics market is gaining importance. The network camera market mainly involves five parameters as product types, technology, verticals, resolution and geography. The product market is segmented according to physical characteristics of network camera. And the technology market is segmented according to method of operation, image compression kit used, connectivity, and type of image sensor.



Increasing demand from the non-security applications, backed by government investments, reduction of total cost of ownership and need for high resolution are the key driving forces for this market. Some of the factors restraining the market growth are high bandwidth requirement and lack of data privacy. EDGE technology based video analytics can provide a good opportunity to network camera manufacturers.



Network Camera and Video Analytics Market is segmented based on technology used as usage mode technology, connectivity types, image sensors technology, and image processing & video compression technology. On the basis of product types the market is segmented as fixed type, dome type and pan-tilt-zoom (PTL) type.



Segmentation based on resolution, as name suggest it segment the market based on the different resolutions offered by network camera as megapixel, analog, wide dynamic range and others. On the basis of verticals the market is segmented into four main verticalsas, commercial, government, institutional, and others.On the basis of geography the market is segmented into four main regions as North-America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the world (ROW).



Some of the key players in Network Camera and Video Analytics Market are ADT security services Inc., Agent video intelligence, Arecont Vision LLC., Axis Communication Ab., Bikal UK., Bosch Security, CISCO Systems Inc., Honeywell Security group, Milestone systems, ObjectVideo Inc., Pelco Inc., and VideoIQ Inc. among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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