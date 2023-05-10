Network Function Virtualization Market Emerging Trends, Application Scope, Size, Share and Future Analysis

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2023 -- The global Network Function Virtualization Market size is expected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2019 to USD 36.3 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



The demand for network virtualization and automation and emergence of cloud services, data centers consolidation, and server virtualization are some of the major drivers of this market. Enterprise customers are rapidly adopting NFV architecture, as it offers significant benefits such as improved network efficiency through centralized management, enhanced IT agility, and network customization through fast and reliable application services.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Function Virtualization Market"



98 - Tables

44 - Figures

158 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93929190



Among end user , the enterprises segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Enterprise customers are rapidly adopting NFV architecture, as it offers significant benefits such as improved network efficiency through centralized management, enhanced IT agility, and network customization through fast and reliable application services. These customers have been categorized into various verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, retail, healthcare, education, IT-enabled services, and government and defense. In the present scenario, the deployment of NFV is prevalent across IT-enabled services, BFSI, and retail verticals.



Under services, the implementation segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Implementation services add value to the network infrastructure of businesses. These services assist end users in optimizing their network operations effectively. In addition to this, they help enhance service delivery and manage network performance monitoring and management costs. They support companies in efficiently deploying and managing the implementation of new solutions. NFV vendors are also providing migration services that play a vital role in integrating and deploying NFV.



End users such as telecom service providers face a skills gap when it comes to implementing NFV, thereby paving the way for new players with niche capabilities in executing virtual networks. These players offer implementation services, which include the implementation of NFV solutions in users' infrastructure. With the increasing awareness of the capabilities of various vendors in the NFV market among end users, the demand for implementation services is expected to increase. As already witnessed, with the move toward LTE and 5G spectrum, NFV has already become the invariable choice of network architecture for most end users. Some of the leading NFV implementation service providers are Huawei, Nokia, and Cisco.



North America to lead the NFV market during the forecast period



Based on regions, North America is expected to lead the NFV market during the forecast period. It is a market with high growth potential in NFV. The NFV market in North America is aided by the early and fast adoption of technologies, such as cloud computing, Software-Defined everything (SDx), and IoT. High industrialization in countries such as the US and Canada has always been a positive factor for aiding fast growth in various business verticals. The countries in North America have favorable standards and networking regulations that help in boosting the NFV market growth. North America is a home for numerous NFV infrastructure providers, including Cisco, IBM, Juniper Networks, and Extreme Networks. It is also a potential market for investment opening up new opportunities for the adoption of NFV infrastructure. Due to increased 5G deployments, the adoption of NFV is increased in the region. However, in NFV, the control of the whole network is with the controller; hence, the deployment requires various organizational, functional, and cultural changes within organizations.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=93929190



Market Players



Major NFV vendors providing a host of solutions and services include Cisco (US), Ericsson (US), Huawei (China), VMware(US), Nokia (Finland), HPE (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), Affirmed Networks (US), NETSCOUT (US), NEC (Japan), Ribbon Communications (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Fujitsu (Japan), Ciena (US), ECI Telecom (Israel), Metaswitch (UK), Mavenir (US), Radisys (US), and Wind River (US). The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies.



Browse Other Reports:



Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Digital Lending Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Blockchain as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/network-function-virtualization-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/network-function-virtualization.asp