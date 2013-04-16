Network Funding Launches to Provide Retail Mortgage Origination in Maryland

Annapolis, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Mortgage regulation has become tougher than ever after the sub-prime crisis that sparked a global economic downturn. It is now harder than ever for Americans to secure mortgages and home loans, meaning that they need as much help as they can get from mortgage experts who are able to help secure loans on behalf of individuals. Two such experts have come together to form their own company, Network Funding, to be an agile, forward thinking establishment that stays ahead of the game and can work flexibly on behalf of clients to meet their personal needs and goals.



The company’s website provides an easy 2 minute jump-off on the home page where individuals can input the basic details of their needs and requirements, whereupon they will be contacted to discuss the matter in greater detail. By doing so there is no obligation, and Network Funding values always putting potential customers at ease, so there is no pressure to proceed.



The site also provides mortgage and loan calculators, a guide to mortgage rates, and a free ‘look before you lock’ tool to compare an existing mortgage offer with the best rates available via Network Funding.



A spokesperson for Network Funding explained, “We provide Home Purchase, Home Equity loans and refinancing by operating on behalf of our clients with Maryland mortgage lenders to secure regional and Annapolis mortgages that fulfill the specific needs of those clients. We help cut through much of the red tape and guide people through the process with expert insight and recommendations to avoid the many pitfalls and trappings of an industry awash with small print. With us, clients can feel safe that they are getting the very best deal for their situation, and are far more likely to find success when seeking a mortgage than if they were to do so alone.”



Network Funding, LP began when two longtime colleagues, Rex Chamberlain and Buzz Baker, regrouped to form a Texas wholesale Mortgage company, but quickly evolved into a hybrid retail mortgage origination company. Rex and Buzz shared a combined 50 years of experience in the retail/wholesale mortgage banking business. Users can find online tools to learn more about home loans and find the best loan options to suit their needs and goals. For more information, please visit: http://marylandmortgagefunding.com