Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Network Infrastructure Virtualization: Transforming Telecommunications and Managed Services market report to its offering

Historically, telecom operators have looked to infrastructure providers, service bureau companies and traditional managed communication services companies for infrastructure and related services. A recent industry trend has been to outsource infrastructure as a service as a means of reducing Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and to use as negotiation leverage for improved pricing on next generation networks such as IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and LTE infrastructure such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE).



Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is a telecom led initiative that aims to utilize standard IT virtualization technology to consolidate many telco network equipment types onto industry standard high volume servers, switches and storage. NFV involves implementing network functions in software that can run on a range of industry standard server hardware, and that can be moved to, or instantiated in, various locations in the network as required, without the need to install new proprietary equipment.



This report evaluates the impact of virtualization on managed services including communications, applications, content, and commerce.



The report includes market outlook, forecasts 2014 – 2019, and specific recommendations for industry constituents.



Target Audience:



Datacenter providers



Telecom service providers



API management companies



SDN and virtualization vendors



Telecom managed service providers



Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers



Cloud infrastructure and service providers



SMB and enterprise companies of all types



Regulatory bodies and governmental organizations



Investors: venture capital, private equity and hedge funds



Report Benefits:



Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Forecast 2014 – 2019



Understand telecom virtualization and NFV in mobile networks



Identify the NFV use cases and related business benefits for telecom



Understand virtualization principles and methods for cloud-based infrastructure



Recognize the threats and opportunities for carriers and infrastructure providers



Identify specific virtualization opportunities for managed telecom service providers



Understand the role and importance of Software Defined Networks (SDN) in virtualization



Understand the role of virtualization in each network functional plane: Transport, Control, and Services



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152866/network-infrastructure-virtualization-transforming-telecommunications-and-managed-services.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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