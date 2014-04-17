Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Network Infrastructure Virtualization: Transforming Telecommunications and Managed Services market report to its offering
Historically, telecom operators have looked to infrastructure providers, service bureau companies and traditional managed communication services companies for infrastructure and related services. A recent industry trend has been to outsource infrastructure as a service as a means of reducing Capital Expenditure (CapEx) and to use as negotiation leverage for improved pricing on next generation networks such as IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and LTE infrastructure such as Voice over LTE (VoLTE).
Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) is a telecom led initiative that aims to utilize standard IT virtualization technology to consolidate many telco network equipment types onto industry standard high volume servers, switches and storage. NFV involves implementing network functions in software that can run on a range of industry standard server hardware, and that can be moved to, or instantiated in, various locations in the network as required, without the need to install new proprietary equipment.
This report evaluates the impact of virtualization on managed services including communications, applications, content, and commerce.
The report includes market outlook, forecasts 2014 – 2019, and specific recommendations for industry constituents.
Target Audience:
Datacenter providers
Telecom service providers
API management companies
SDN and virtualization vendors
Telecom managed service providers
Wireless/mobile infrastructure providers
Cloud infrastructure and service providers
SMB and enterprise companies of all types
Regulatory bodies and governmental organizations
Investors: venture capital, private equity and hedge funds
Report Benefits:
Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Forecast 2014 – 2019
Understand telecom virtualization and NFV in mobile networks
Identify the NFV use cases and related business benefits for telecom
Understand virtualization principles and methods for cloud-based infrastructure
Recognize the threats and opportunities for carriers and infrastructure providers
Identify specific virtualization opportunities for managed telecom service providers
Understand the role and importance of Software Defined Networks (SDN) in virtualization
Understand the role of virtualization in each network functional plane: Transport, Control, and Services
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152866/network-infrastructure-virtualization-transforming-telecommunications-and-managed-services.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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