Network Management Market - Global Forecast, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Network management is a broad subject of managing a computer network. Network management is a combination of software’s and hardware’s which allows to monitor the computer network. Network management contributes in identifying the devices present in a network, monitoring the performance of a device and tracking the performance indicators such as packet loss, latency, bandwidth utilization including others. Network management covers security, reliability and performance of any network.



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The Network Management market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit increase in CAGR by the year 2019. There is a significant increase in the network management market because it provides functionalities in fault management, performance management, security and accounting management.



The key drivers of this market include increasing focus on technology evolution,increasing customer requirements and increased network security breaches.Some of the factors restraining the market growth are time consuming process of installation and complexity in the methodology. The opportunities for network management market includes optimization of business operations through network management tools and opportunities in small and medium enterprises.



The Network Management market can be segmented into categories such as segmentation by solution which is consists of network traffic management, network device management, network security management and network configuration management. Segmentation by services such as consulting, support and integration. The market is segmented geographically into Europe, North America, APACand Rest of World (RoW).



Some of the key players in the network management market are Avaya Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., IBM Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco System Inc., Aruba Network Inc., and CA Technologies Inc. including many others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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