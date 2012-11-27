Network Marketing Training Videos Offered by KBJ Investments Marketing

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- With millions of Americans out of work and a down cast economy, it's no wonder so many people are seeking alternative money-making opportunities. According to KBJ Investments Marketing spokesperson, Kawolomoto Bryant Jr., they are seeing record numbers of people working with ViSalus and seeking to make it a permanent solution to their financial woes.



Says Bryant, "We're attracting top talent because, quite honestly, they can get up to 19 checks per month, earn upwards of $519.17 per day, and personally sponsor 107 reps into their primary business in 60 days or less, marketing a simple website. For at home ventures, the average person doesn't want something that is too difficult. They want proof that it works and then they want it to work for them. That's where we step in and help them out."



Running your own MLM company takes consistency, says Bryant. "Most people either don't know what they need to do to get started and need the right training, or they know what they need to do, but just don't do it on a regular basis. If someone has done MLM before and been successful at it, there's obviously a blueprint to follow. That's where ViSalus Sciences helps them become successful. At http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QrmkLb6ebxI, we offer a video that assists everyone in getting started. It becomes a point of finding the right place to start, and then doing it."



The allure, according to Bryant, is the chance to make big money. "The network marketing industry has created more millionaires than any other industry. People have become millionaires, time and time again, in network marketing. But, what you need to get going is a dynamic ever evolving marketing system, allowing you to keep up with the latest trends in the network marketing industry. What you need to make that money are the right tools. We attract the right people because we offer the best support, with wake up calls five days a week, live chat support, and access to world-renown leaders who show you, step-by-step, how they achieved success using the Internet."



The days of stuffing envelopes as a work-at-home job seem to be long gone, says Bryant. "It's a whole new world out there. You create success and then you share it with those working for you. It's a win-win situation for everyone involved. Network marketing is simple when you know the exact steps you need to take. It's also simple when you have a step-by-step blueprint of what you need to do to make money and that's where our training videos help out the work-at-home entrepreneur."



About KBJ Investments Marketing

KBJ Investments Marketing, LLC. is the creation of Kawolomoto Bryant Jr. Mr. Bryant invests in real estate and works with others to add value to their lives. The goal of KBJ Investments Marketing, LLC. is to help others fulfill their dreams of abundance and freedom. Working with this company, clients can reach their goals of financial freedom, prosperity and abundance.