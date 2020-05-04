Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- Based on network speed, the Network monitoring market is segmented into 1 and 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps, and 400 Gbps. Among these the 40 Gbps segment held a market share of over 15% in 2019 due to its better feasibility as compared 1 and 10 Gbps switches.



Network monitoring market is projected to record a considerable growth rate due to the rising demand for smooth operations among different sectors across the globe. Network performance monitoring is a routine process of monitoring, reporting, troubleshooting, optimizing, as well as keeping track on the performance of a computer network.



Key Companies in Network monitoring market: - Accedian Networks, Inc., Apcon, Inc., AppNeta, Inc., Big Switch Networks, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Colasoft, ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Garland Technology, LLC, Gigamon, Inc., IBM Corporation, Ixia (Keysight), Juniper Networks, Inc., LiveAction, Inc., Logic Monitor, Inc., NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., SevOne, Inc., and Viavi Solutions, Inc.



Network performance monitoring also empowers network administrators as well as managers to keep track of the quality of network service delivery and overall performance of the underlying network. Through network monitoring one can anticipate potential interruptions or address network problems proactively. It further helps in maintaining a network that is free from congestion and keeps the business up and running.



A network monitoring software helps the individual to monitor the performance of any IP-based device and also helps businesses to remotely visualize its system performance and to monitor traffic flow, bandwidth utilization, network services, routers and switches. These monitoring solutions basically collect data from a variety of sources like packets, SNMP, and flow data. Each of these gives a different perspective on the issue, which when combined, gives an overall picture of the scenario in question. The network monitoring appliances might be utilized on premises, in the cloud, or both for utmost visibility.



Factors such as error & discards, traffic, WAN performance, availability, and CPU & memory may have an impact on the network performance. Furthermore, government agencies and contractors across the globe use network mapping as well as monitoring software such as Intermapper to keep an eye on their network 24/7. The BFSI sector in Network monitoring market also demands an IT infrastructure which is available to them 24/7 as well as meets the internal and external service level requirements.



With respect to component, the Network monitoring market is classified into monitoring equipment, software platform, and service. The monitoring equipment market is further divided into network monitoring switch and network TAP. Among these the network monitoring switch segment is likely to witness a CAGR of over 10% due to growing demand for network monitoring hardware components.



The service component segment is categorized into professional and managed. Network monitoring market from managed service component segment is estimated to register a CAGR of over 10% due to increase in enterprises' focus to outsource the network management functions.



Based on application, the Network monitoring market is bifurcated into retail, IT & telecom, industrial, BFSI, healthcare, energy & utility, and government. Among these the industrial application segment may record a CAGR of over 9% due to rising adoption of IoT devices across manufacturing facilities.



From a regional frame of reference, the Middle East & Africa may emerge as a vital revenue pocket for this industry. MEA Network monitoring market is likely to witness a CAGR of over 12% due to the increasing development of smart city projects.



