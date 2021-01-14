Network Occupancy Management Software Market to See Stunning Growth: BIMobject, Swarco, Cisco Systems

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Network Occupancy Management Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global Network Occupancy Management Software market

BIMobject Inc. (United States), Bentley Systems, Incorporated (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Swarco AG (Austria), Lynred (Thales Group) (France), Kapsch Group (Austria), GreenWaves Technologies (France), Q-Free ASA (Norway), Axis Communications AB (Canon) (Sweden) and Condeco Group Ltd (United Kingdom)



The network occupancy management software helps in managing the occupancy on roads, ensuring the coordination of activities on the network by automating the whole process. It includes all the planned activities for the adjustments of occupancy configuration to operate an efficient way. Growing traffic congestion levels are the main concern in populated areas of the world affecting the quality of life and the environment. The network occupancy management software records all the multiple-occupant vehicles' priority use of HOV (High-Occupancy Vehicle) lanes and allows the monitoring and control of traffic entries.



Market Trend

- The introduction of Artificial Intelligence Technology in Network Occupancy Management Software



Market Drivers

- The Increasing Expansion in Urban Areas of the Developing Countries

- Need for the Automation in Managing the Vehicle Traffic on Road



Opportunities

- Adoption of Multi-Modal Information and Payment Systems

- Advancement in Technology of Network Occupancy Management Software



Restraints

- The requirement of Skilled Professionals in Network Occupancy Management Software



Challenges

- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines on Network Occupancy Management

- Connectivity and Technology Issues



The Global Network Occupancy Management Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Standalone Software, Integrated Software), Application (Residential, Workplace, Hospital, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), Features (Traffic Management, Demand Management, Parking Management, Performance Management, Others)



