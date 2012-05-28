Network Operator Monetization Strategies: Leveraging New Sources of Revenue

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- Arguably, the cellular communications marketplace has reached a point of saturation in terms of customer acquisition. Network operators are increasingly reliant upon cannibalizing customers from each other and growing revenue from non-voice communications. There are many other potential areas for driving revenue growth and improved profitability including:



- Subscriber data mining and management

- Leveraging presence and location determination

- Value-added Service (VAS) applications and content

- Working with third party application and content providers

- Mobile advertising, commerce, stored value and subsidized services

- Expanding the scope of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications

- Leveraging network improvements such as Self Organizing Networks (SON)

- Provide Free-to-End-user (FTEU) applications and services paid by third parties



This research evaluates opportunities for network operators to grow revenue from new sources including mobile Value Added Services (VAS) applications. The report analyzes many other revenue potential areas including subscriber data management, working with third party sources such as mobile marketing and mobile commerce companies, improving margins through better network management such as Self Organizing Networks (SON), and more.



- Mobile network operators

- OSS/BSS solution providers

- Software and application developers

- Content and applications Aggregators

- Mobile marketing and advertising companies

- Telecommunications infrastructure Providers"



