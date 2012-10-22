Network Outsourcing Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Increasing pressure on businesses to grow revenues by keeping the production cost low is driving the outsourcing market across the globe. Most leading manufacturers are opting for network outsourcing due to its numerous advantages over self manufacture of goods.



The outsourcing market is becoming widely popular and growing rapidly as most companies are feeling the need to outsource their jobs for saving production and service costs and managing their businesses intelligently.



Network outsourcing is helping to increase the network capacity to meet the growing demands of data services. Even the companies are struggling to reduce costs in the times of economic uncertainty. Currently, the IT industry is the biggest benefiter of the outsourcing trend having leveraged outsourcing as the way to enhance capabilities and skills, and reduce costs. Network outsourcing and sharing reflects an aggressive, new business design that provides significant financial benefits.



Developing economies like India and China are the biggest market for the network outsourcing as these are the most populated countries with the availability of qualified man power and their readiness to work on lower pays.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Technology



- Instant Messaging

- Cross Layer Traffic Engineering

- VPN Topologies

- Unified Messaging

- Interconnection

- Digital Loop Carrier (DLC) Network Nodes

- Modular Component Style Architecture

- Open Specification Servers

- Web Services

- Java

- Autonomic Computing Attributes

- Graphics

- Bandwidth Management

- Wireless Network Technologies

- Business Center Technology



This research report analyzes this market based on its industry segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed under this research report are:



- Europe

- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report also provides a complete analysis of the important industry segments, current market trends, market structure, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the technological developments in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this industry are Fujitsu Enterprise, IBM Enterprise Network Outsourcing Services, Hewlett Packard/ Compaq Network Outsourcing, Unisys Network Outsourcing, Accenture, Capgemini, EDS, Lucent Technologies, Ericsson, Nortel Network Outsourcing, Alcatel Service Provider Network Outsourcing, Siemens Enterprise, BellSouth Network Outsourcing, AT & T, SBC, Sprint, Verizon, Deutsche Telekom T-Systems, Sun Microsystems, Hughes Network Solutions, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides a seven-year market forecast on how the market is projected to grow

- It helps in making informed business decisions based on an in-depth analysis of the market and its segments

- It provides a clear understanding of the key product segments and competitive environment to stay ahead in the competition

- It provides a forward-looking perspective on the major factors driving and restraining market growth

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the market



