Network Overdrive Provides Complete End-to-End Cloud Solutions for Australia Freight Transport Organization

One of Network Overdrive’s Melbourne transportation clients urgently required a web-based freight tracking solution. Like many businesses in Australia, their enterprise software could do it but had unique requirements in the way the web-based solution communicates with the enterprise database. Traditionally these requirements meant that companies had to house the web server at their premise and invest in a dedicated server and establish a new secure demilterized network (DMZ).



As well as the cost, time and potential downtime of establishing this infrastructure, the client was also concerned with the potential overload on the corporate Internet link. A public-facing website might attract denial of service attacks and they couldn’t afford to risk their corporate link not being available for other business essential services. Fortunately, Network Overdrive had the answer.



Network Overdrive was able to take their DMZ into the cloud. The solution required three steps: 1. The web-server was rapidly deployed into a private cloud environment. 2. A private circuit (MPLS) between the virtual environment in the data centre and the clients corporate office was established to provide the required communication with the enterprise database. 3. A managed firewall between the web-server and the internet ensured security.



The client was delighted they could fulfill the requirements of the enterprise software but didn’t need to purchase new hardware, that their corporate internet link was protected, that there was no downtime to reconfigure their network and were still able to rapidly deploy a freight tracking system to their customers.



“We believe we offer a solution unmatched by any ISP, cloud hosting firm or traditional IT provider,” said Greg Clarkson, Managing Director of Network Overdrive. “There are real businesses out there with real needs. Businesses have unique challenges and Network Overdrive is well positioned to help.”



Network Overdrive provided a complete, customized end-to-end solution and all services associated with this project. Unique across Australia, Network Overdrive offers cloud hosting and Internet services and then combines them with completely managed IT services. This allows clients to focus on their businesses instead of worrying about IT management.



