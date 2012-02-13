Network Overdrive Takes Care of Multiple Clients With Private Cloud Setups

Coburg, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- After an initial analysis of each location's infrastructure, Network Overdrive’s expert IT professionals recommended a private cloud setup.



At the Network Overdrive data centre, behind a centralised managed firewall, a private infrastructure and wide area network (WAN) is setup for the exclusive use of the customer. This infrastructure could include virtual servers utilised for core services such as active directory and exchange. It might also include private wide area networks to connect remote staff and branch file servers using Network Overdrive's latest Broadband Ethernet service EFM. Moving to a private cloud setup appealed to both organisations as it is much more effective than re-installing or replacing physical servers.



Each business received a tailor-made private cloud solution that includes a customised security policy. That’s a personal touch that large cloud providers simply can’t give.



Network Overdrive's EFM service has been purpose built to carry voice, video and a variety of mission-critical data applications and supports end-to-end Quality of Service (QoS) parameters across a Wide Area Network (WAN). The benefits of EFM are far-reaching:



- It substantially reduces access costs. A business could get up to 10Mbps~ bandwidth via Network Overdrive's proprietary Access Tail technology.

- It boosts business application performance and improves response times.

- It allows business leaders to take advantage of Internet Protocol (IP) video conferencing to improve communication and reduce travel expenses.



