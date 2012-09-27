Network Security Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- The global network security market is experiencing constant growth as a result of the growing virtualization of servers leading to adoption of newer network security solutions. There is also an increasing use of network security solutions by small and medium-sized businesses. The growing complexity of the IT infrastructure is the major challenge faced by the network security market, which is affecting the growth rate of this industry.



Read More: Network Security Market



Another major factor contributing to the growth of the network security industry is the rising demand for workforce mobility that is necessitating improved security solutions for protecting laptops, PDAs, and smart phones from malwares and cyber attacks. As there is an increase in complexity of the IT infrastructure, more robust and complete solutions will be required to ensure safety of network. Development in network technology to ensure better safety solutions is helping in the growth of the network security industry.



Majority of firms connected to the Internet are aware of vulnerability of data to cyber attacks, which encourages the need for network security tools. Most government offices and private firms are implementing appropriate network security technologies and procedures to maintain confidentiality of information in order to avoid making that information vulnerable to any kind of threats.



Browse More Reports On Technology And Media Market



Market Segmentation



- Virtual Private Network (VPN) Gateways

- Low End Hybrid Solutions

- High End Hybrid Solutions

- Next Generation Hybrid Solutions

- Intrusion Detection/Prevention Systems (IDS/IDP)



This research report on the network security market analyzes its market segmentation and major geographies. Geographical regions analyzed under this research study are



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/network-security-market.html



This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for the near future. The report also includes an analysis of the recent developments in the network security industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. It also provides a review of the micro and macro factors essential from the point of view of the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Some of the major players dominating this market are Cisco Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., IBM ISS, McAfee, Alcatel, Assured Digital, Avaya, Computer Associates, CyberGuard, Enterasys, Fortress, Intrusion, ISS, Lucent, NetScreen, Network Associates, NFR, Nokia, Nortel, SonicWall, Symantec, WatchGuard, and others.



For More Information Give Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of the major industry segments

- It helps to know the innovative products development and to keep updated with technological developments in the market

- It helps to make informed business decisions by performing in-depth analysis of the market

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the market

- It provides a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics and helps to stay ahead of competitors



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com