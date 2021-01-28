New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Network Security Market



The need for security on any kind of network is evident, as network security issues are growing rapidly. Hence, network administrators are focused on integrating new technologies and components. Network security comprises products and services utilized to detect and monitor, prevent misuse or malfunction and prevent unauthorized access. Due to the increasing number of hackers, network security has been gaining importance over the past few years.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Market Drivers



Some of the factors driving the network security market are efficient compliance with industrial and government regulations and new innovations enabling a competitive business environment. The market is expected to continue this trend as enterprises are projected to deploy security solutions owing to the security challenges rising from upcoming trends like social media and cloud computing. The extensively increasing use of mobile devices and the increasing demand for integrated security solutions are some of the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the global network security market in the coming years. Additionally, a robust rise in the regulatory compliance requirements is expected to propel the growth of the overall market in the near future.



Regional Outlook



North America accounts for the largest market share for network security solutions. The market for network security is rising considerably in the U.S. owing to the high adoption of network solutions among enterprises in this region. Increasing data breach and growth of financially targeted cyber-attacks has resulted in enterprises to adopt advance network security solutions. In Europe, the market for network security accounts for a robust growth rate owing to the rising demand for data loss prevention and data backup solutions among individuals. The Asia Pacific region follows the Europe region in the Network security market.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Network Security market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Network Security market are listed below:



Aruba Networks, Symantec Corp., McAfee, Juniper Solutions, Ruckus, Honeywell, Fortinet, Motorola Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., Sophos Ltd., Brocade Communications Systems Inc., Aerohive, ADT Security Services, among others.



By Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Application Control, URL Filtering, Anti-Bot, Web Security, Anti-Spam and Email Security, Acceleration and Clustering



By Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Managed Security Services, Security Operation Services, Consulting Services



By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Manufacturing, Retail, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Telecommunication and IT, Government and Utilities, Banking financial services and insurance (BFSI)



By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



On-Premise, Hosted, Hybrid



Radical Features of the Network Security Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Network Security market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Network Security industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Network Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Network Security Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Network Security Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Network Security Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Network Security Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



