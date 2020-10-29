New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Network slicing market is forecasted to grow from USD 14.43 billion in 2018 to USD 43.24 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being the Increasing demand for fast speed and wider network coverage, acceptance of broadband over mobile networks. The high growth in mobile data traffic, the increased demand for fast speed and wide network coverage, and the virtualization of networks are some of the factors forecasted to be the major drivers for the growth of the market along with the huge demand for broadband over mobile networks.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Network Slicing market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Network Slicing industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), SK Telecom(South Korea), Affirmed Networks (US), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), and Mavenir (US).



The Network Slicing industry is segmented into:



Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Real time surveillance

Network function Virtualization



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Professional

Managed



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Software defined network (SDN)

Cloud radio access network



Regional Outlook of Network Slicing Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Network Slicing market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Network Slicing industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Network Slicing industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Network Slicing market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Network Slicing industry



Radical Features of the Network Slicing Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Network Slicing market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Network Slicing industry.



