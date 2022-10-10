Network Support & Security Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : McAfee, AlienVault, Fortinet

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- Latest added Network Support & Security Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Cisco Systems (United States), HP development (United States), AlienVault (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), NETGEAR (United States), CA Technologies (United States), F5 Networks (United States) and Fortinet (United States) etc.



Network Support & Security Market Definition:

Network security is a broad term that covers a large number of technologies, devices and processes. In its simplest term, it's a set of rules and configurations designed to shield the integrity, confidentiality and accessibility of computer networks and information exploitation both software and hardware technologies. All organization, in spite of size, business or infrastructure, needs a degree of network security solutions in place to protect it from the ever-growing landscape of cyber threats in the wild these days. It includes each hardware and software system technologies. It targets a spread of threats and stops them from coming into or spreading on network. Effective network security manages access to the network.



Influencing Trend:

- Increasing Adoption of 5G



Challenges:

- High Competition Among Player



Opportunities:

- Untapped and Emerging Nations



Market Growth Drivers:

- Increasing Cyber Threat

- Increasing BYOD Policies



The Global Network Support & Security segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware (Router, Firewall, Switch, Others), Software ( Access Control & Policy, Advanced Malware Protection (AMP), Cloud Security, Email Security, Firewalls, Network Security, Others), Service (Consulting, Implementation, Training & Support)), Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Others (Education, etc.,)), Type (Firewalls, Antivirus and anti-malware software, VPN, Wireless security, Others (Data loss prevention, Intrusion prevention systems etc.)), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)

The regional analysis of Global Network Support & Security Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



