Network Test and Measurement Market in India 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Network Test and Measurement market in India to grow at a CAGR of 11.26 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the technological advancements. The Network Test and Measurement market in India has also been witnessing the growing popularity of WiMAX technology. However, the domination of 2G technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Network Test and Measurement Market in India 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Network Test and Measurement market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Agilent Technologies Co. Ltd.Inc., Aishwarya Telecom Ltd., JDSU Corp., Rohde and Schwarz Gmbh., and Spirent Communications Plc.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Toshniwal Systems & Instruments Pvt. Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Fluke Networks Corp., Empirix Inc., and Tektronix Communications Inc.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.
Research portfolio in the Networking series includes reports on the SAN Market, WLAN Market, NAS Market, Ethernet Market, Routers Market, Network Equipment Market, FTTH Market, Optical Fiber Market, Storage Software Market, Data Center Network Equipment Market, IPAM Market.
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/91850/network-test-and-measurement-market-in-india-2011-2015.html