Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2021 -- According to the latest report, titled Global Network Traffic Analytics Market by Type, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast to 2026, the global Network Traffic Analytics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, AMA Research expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 21.12% during 2021-2026.



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Network Traffic Analytics Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Network Traffic Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Allot (Israel), Cisco Systems (United States), IBM (United States), Juniper Networks (United States), Microsoft (United States), Symantec (United States), Plixer (United States), Genie Networks (Taiwan), Kentik (United States), SolarWinds (United States), Nokia Networks (Finland)



Scope of the Report of Network Traffic Analytics:

Network traffic analytics consists of analyzing network traffic using statistical modeling, mathematical modeling, predictive modeling, and machine learning techniques to identify meaningful patterns. Traffic Analytics as it applies to the security and network is meant to help IT professionals who need to investigate forensically massive amounts of mostly internally generated flows and logs. Because threat prevention has been largely failed in the industry with the gap continuing to widen the network and security analysts are forced to react to events on the network



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Energy and Utilities, BFSI, Retail, IT & telecom, Education, Healthcare), Deployment mode (Cloud, On-premise), Component (Services, Solutions)



Market Trends:

Emergence Of Saas-Based Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

Increasing Number Of Ddos Attacks

Advances In Network Infrastructure



Opportunities:

Rising Acceptance Of BFSI Companies Is Creating Opportunity In the Market



Market Drivers:

Increasing Use Of Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

Increasing IT Security Budget

Growth In The Number Of Connected Smart Devices



Challenges:

High Investment Required For Adopting Network Traffic Analytics Solutions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



