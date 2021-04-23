Network Traffic Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Allot, Plixer, Kentik

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Network Traffic Analytics Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Network Traffic Analytics Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Network Traffic Analytics industry with an attention on the Global market.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Allot (Israel),Cisco Systems (United States),IBM (United States),Juniper Networks (United States),Microsoft (United States),Symantec (United States),Plixer (United States),Genie Networks (Taiwan),Kentik (United States),SolarWinds (United States),Nokia Networks (Finland)



Brief Summary of Network Traffic Analytics:

Network traffic analytics consists of analyzing network traffic using statistical modeling, mathematical modeling, predictive modeling, and machine learning techniques to identify meaningful patterns. Traffic Analytics as it applies to the security and network is meant to help IT professionals who need to investigate forensically massive amounts of mostly internally generated flows and logs. Because threat prevention has been largely failed in the industry with the gap continuing to widen the network and security analysts are forced to react to events on the network



Market Trends:

- Emergence Of Saas-Based Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

- Increasing Number Of Ddos Attacks

- Advances In Network Infrastructure



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Use Of Network Traffic Analytics Solutions

- Increasing IT Security Budget

- Growth In The Number Of Connected Smart Devices



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Acceptance Of BFSI Companies Is Creating Opportunity In The Market



The Global Network Traffic Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Energy and Utilities, BFSI, Retail, IT & telecom, Education, Healthcare), Deployment mode (Cloud, On-premise), Component (Services, Solutions)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Network Traffic Analytics Market.



Regions Covered in the Network Traffic Analytics Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Network Traffic Analytics Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique.



Attractions of the Network Traffic Analytics Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Network Traffic Analytics Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Network Traffic Analytics Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Network Traffic Analytics market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Network Traffic Analytics Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Network Traffic Analytics Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Network Traffic Analytics market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Network Traffic Analytics Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

? What is the expected growth rate of the Network Traffic Analytics Market?

? What will be the Network Traffic Analytics Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

? What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Network Traffic Analytics Market trajectory?

? Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Network Traffic Analytics Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

? What are the Network Traffic Analytics Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

? What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Network Traffic Analytics Market across different countries?



