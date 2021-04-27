New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- The increasing popularity of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based technologies, big data, and IoT, is propelling the growth of the Network Traffic Analyzer Market.



The global Network Traffic Analyzer Market is forecast to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Network traffic analysis is used for the purpose of reviewing, recording, and analyzing network traffic for security, performance, and general network operations & management. Extensive information exchange is one of the most significant results of advanced information technologies. This evolution has brought many benefits to our society when it comes to international cooperation, information dissemination, business opportunities, and more. The rapid adoption of technologies like the Internet of Things are exponentially creating more data threats. Network traffic analysis provides the network administrators the means to investigate and suggest responses and solutions quickly.



The growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise applications has helped in reducing IT costs. Moreover, the ever-increasing popularity of IoT, AI, and big data analytics in the region will also influence market growth in APAC. The growing adoption of smartphones, coupled with the penetration of the internet, will boost the market for e-commerce websites and applications.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors.



Key companies operating in the market include: SolarWinds, Cisco Systems, ManageEngine, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Kentik, Genie Networks, Colasoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Nokia Corporation, Plixer, CA Technologies, and NetFlow Auditor, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Network Traffic Analyzer market.



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Network Monitoring



Network Security Management



Traffic Management



Customer Data Analysis



Others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Solution



Services



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cloud



On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium Sized Enterprise



Large Enterprises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Healthcare and Life Sciences



Retail and E-commerce



IT and Telecommunication



Transport and Hospitality



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Network Traffic Analyzer market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Network Traffic Analyzer market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Network Traffic Analyzer Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



