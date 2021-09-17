Network Traffic Analyzer Market Predicted to Grow $3.2 Billion by 2024

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Network Traffic Analyzer Market by Component (Solutions and Professional Services), Deployment Mode (Physical, Virtual, and Cloud), End users (Service Providers and Enterprises), Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the network traffic analyzer market size expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period.



Ongoing 5G deployments, increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT)-driven applications, and ever increasing demand to monitor networking infrastructures are the major drivers of this market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Network Traffic Analyzer Market"

105-Tables

37- Figures

152- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264497811



By service provider, the managed service providers segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offer various types of Information Technology (IT) services that include managed security services, managed network services, managed communication and collaboration services, managed data center services, managed mobility services, managed IT infrastructure services, and managed information services. Managed services reduce the load on the IT staff within an organization by remotely managing the IT needs, thus enabling organizations to focus more on business enhancement.



By service, the training and support segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Training and support services keep the network running and operational with the utmost efficiency. Training services and support standards help take the full advantage of the capabilities provided by solution providers. To increase operational efficiency with a lower cost, companies use support services. These services help with software support, which can be offered from remote spots using web conferencing, phones, onsite help, and ticketing frameworks, in order to comply with the company's network policy.



North America to lead the market during the forecast period



Based on regions, North America is expected to lead the network traffic analyzer market during the forecast period. North America consists of developed countries with well-established infrastructures, data center operators, and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), which generate a huge demand for network traffic analyzer solutions in the region. Countries that contribute the most to the market in North America include the US and Canada as they have stable economies, which enable investments in new network technologies, such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud management of networks. North America, being the most developed region, houses large verticals that are capable of investing in reliable and advanced IT infrastructures for growing data traffic, thereby opening new opportunities for the adoption of network traffic analyzer solutions.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=264497811



Major network traffic analyzer vendors providing a host of solutions and services include SolarWinds (US), Netscout (US), Broadcom (US), Nokia (Finland), Opmantek (US), Progress (US), Kentik (US), Colasoft (China), ManageEngine (US), NEC (Japan), NetVizura (Serbia), Plixer (US), MixMode (US), Opsview (UK), Inmon (US), Nagios (US), Corelight (US), Awake (US), Ideadata (Germany), Qosmos (France), Dynatrace (US), Sandvine (Canada), Extrahop (US), LiveAction (US) and LogRhythm (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.



MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/network-traffic-analyzer.asp