New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- The global Network Traffic Analyzer Market is forecast to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Network traffic analysis is used for the purpose of reviewing, recording, and analyzing network traffic for security, performance, and general network operations & management. Extensive information exchange is one of the most significant results of advanced information technologies. This evolution has brought many benefits to our society when it comes to international cooperation, information dissemination, business opportunities, and more. The rapid adoption of technologies like the Internet of Things are exponentially creating more data threats. Network traffic analysis provides the network administrators the means to investigate and suggest responses and solutions quickly.



The growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise applications has helped in reducing IT costs. Moreover, the ever-increasing popularity of IoT, AI, and big data analytics in the region will also influence market growth in APAC. The growing adoption of smartphones, coupled with the penetration of the internet, will boost the market for e-commerce websites and applications.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Network Traffic Analyzer market and profiled in the report are:



SolarWinds, Cisco Systems, ManageEngine, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Kentik, Genie Networks, Colasoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Nokia Corporation, Plixer, CA Technologies, and NetFlow Auditor, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Network Monitoring

Network Security Management

Traffic Management

Customer Data Analysis

Others



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Solution

Services



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Transport and Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Network Traffic Analyzer market and its competitive landscape.



