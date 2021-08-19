Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Network Traffic Analyzer Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Network Traffic Analyzer market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SolarWinds Corporation (United States) , Netreo Inc. (United States) , Palo Alto Networks Inc. (United States), Flowmon Networks AS (Czech Republic), Kentik Technologies Inc. (United States), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Dynatrace LLC (United States), Broadcom (United States), Progress Software Corporation (United States), Zoho Corp. PVT. Ltd. (India) ,



Network Traffic Analyzer

Network Traffic Analyzer are end to end network traffic visibility solutions , which collect network old and current network data to analyses and assess vulnerabilities in network. This allows, firms to pre-emptively detect any cyber-attacks such as ransom wares. This even allows better optimization of the network by detecting any fault lines which slowdown flow of data within the network. The comprehensive network traffic analysis solutions provide data insights with visualisation and data correlation with respect to network. With Increasing digitised infrastructure and focus on cloud computing solutions, such services become necessity to safeguard a companyâ€™s network and to maintain its smooth operations. Geographically, North America is the biggest market currently for the Network Traffic Analyzer Solutions Providers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Flow Based Tools, Deep Packet Inspection Tools), Application (Financial Services, Medical Authorities, Education Authorities, Retail, Manufacturing, IT, Energy, Other), End Use (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Retail, Energy and Oil, Others), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Operating System (Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Others), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premise Based)



Market Trends:

Ransomware Attacks are a Growing Sensation



Opportunities:

Emergence of New Networking Technologies such as 5G, UWB and Inter of Things

Growth of IT and Digitisation in Asia Pacific Region



Market Drivers:

Growth of Digitisation in Business

Increased Internet Penetration

Rising Preference for Networking and Cloud Computing Solutions



Challenges:

Privacy Concerns Related to Firmâ€™s Data Monitoring



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



