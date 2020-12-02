New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The latest market intelligence study, called "Global Network Transformation Market Forecast to 2027," jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Network Transformation market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report's contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.



The report comprises an exhaustive overview of the Network Transformation market, focusing on its leading players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. It provides the reader with essential conclusive data and information concerning the Network Transformation market's growth, assessed on both regional and global levels. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global Network Transformation Market' research report is inclusive of a brief analysis of the Network Transformation industry, the competitive landscape, regional overview, technological innovation, and future market developments, which are based on a practical research methodology.



Global Network Transformation Market report - COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



Reports and Data's latest report sums up the significant changes in the global business sector that followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has also had an enormous impact on the global Network Transformation market, disrupting the market dynamics and trends. The global health crisis has gravely affected the Network Transformation industry, disrupting the global supply chains and bringing about volatility in prices and product demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Network Transformation market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report further offers a preliminary and a future assessment of the pandemic's impact on this lucrative business space.



Geographical Segmentation:

The report essentially evaluates the significant presence of the global Network Transformation market across the world's major regions. The global Network Transformation market has been categorized into several key geographical regions. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the leading Network Transformation market regions. In this section of the report, the authors have examined the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each geographical segment.



Competitive Terrain:

The global Network Transformation market witnesses the significant presence of a large number of companies performing consistently to achieve optimal market growth. The current market standing of these companies, their past performances, the demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels have been extensively discussed in this report. Furthermore, the report points out the effective business approaches undertaken by the market players to enhance their product portfolios and prosper considerably.



The leading contenders in the global Network Transformation market are listed below:

Cisco (US), Juniper Networks(US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), IBM (US), Dell EMC (US), NEC (Japan), Intel (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), FUJITSU (Japan), Ciena (US), Accenture (US), GENBAND (US), AT&T (US), Arista Networks (US), and 6WIND (France).



Network Transformation Market, By Integrant (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solutions

Services



Network Transformation Market, By Solution-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

SDN and NFV (Software, Physical Appliances)

C-Ran (Centralization, Virtualization)

Network Automation

5G Networks



Network Transformation Market, By Service-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Professional Services (Deployment and Provisioning, Consulting, Integration, Transformation Optimization, Wireless Infrastructure Management)

Managed Services (Network Monetization, Network Management, Network Testing, Network Audit)



Network Transformation Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise



Network Transformation Market, By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Manufacturing

Information Technology

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Others



The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.



