Network Virtualization Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Network virtualization provides a powerful way to run multiple networks at the same time over a shared substrate. It is a method of combining the available resources in a network by splitting up the available bandwidth into channels. The network virtualization market is growing rapidly as it is making it easier to manage the network and reduce the time required for the administrator to perform a task.



This method is proposed to increase productivity, efficiency, and job satisfactions of the administrator as many of the tasks are performed automatically, thus reducing the complexity of the network. With the implementation of this technology, it has become easier to manage files, images, folders, and programs centrally from a single physical site. It has also become easier to add or disconnect the storage media like hard drives or tape drives and share or reallocate the storage space among the servers. Some of the major factors driving this industry are its network speed, reliability, scalability, and security. Network virtualization is most effective for those networks that experience sudden and unforeseen surges in usage.



Market Segmentation



- Virtualization Consulting

- Virtualization Integration

- Virtualization outsourcing

- Virtualization support



Based on Type



- Desktop

- Datacenter

- Application

- Network



This research report analyzes its market segments and major geographies. This report provides a complete analysis of industry growth drivers, restraints, industry capacity, market structure, and market projections for the coming years. The report also includes an analysis of the recent improvements in the network virtualization market, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed this research report are:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are VMware, Microsoft, Citrix, Sun Microsystems, BMC, CA, HP, IBM, Cisco Systems, Red Hat, Oracle, Symantec, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides an overview of the major market forces driving and restricting market growth

- It helps to clearly understand competitive work environment and the key product segments

- It helps in making informed business decisions based on the complete insights of the market and making in-depth analysis of current market trends

- It provides a pin point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to stay ahead of competitors

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the market

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological developments in the market



