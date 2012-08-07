Network Webcams Announces Sale on Panasonic i-Pro WV-SW395 HD 720p Outdoor IP Dome Camera

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- An internationally recognized vendor and technical authority in the field of IP (Internet protocol) video, Network Webcams currently offers a reduced price on the high performance Panasonic i-Pro WV-SW395 HD 720p outdoor IP dome camera. The WV-SW395, a pan-tilt and 18x optical zoom (PTZ) camera, is intended for outdoor use and can capture images at a rate up to 30 frames per second. Additional features include adaptive digital noise reduction and a face-detection function, as well as 360° panning and auto-tracking capabilities. Covered by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, the camera is available for only $2,095.



Network Webcams keeps a large inventory of IP cameras that are suitable for various purposes. IP camera styles offered by Network Webcams consist of static, pan-tilt-zoom, HD, dome, wireless, and vandal-resistant types, while leading manufacturers represented in the company’s inventory include Sony, Panasonic, Vivotek, and Pelco. Furthermore, the company also carries a range of video encoders, network video recorders (NVRs), and various CCTV accessories such as joysticks and control boards. Network Webcams maintains a price-match policy to enable the company to stay competitive with current industry rates.



Network Webcams’ website, featuring its extensive online catalog and a helpful support forum, can be found at http://www.networkwebcams.com



The company’s phone number is 888-813-2267.



About Network Webcams

A branch of NW Systems Group, Network Webcams is a dedicated provider of high-quality IP (Internet protocol) cameras and similar accessories to the government, education, corporate, and consumer sectors. NW Systems Group, founded in 2004, is based in Armonk, New York.