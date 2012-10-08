Networked Insurance Agents Launches Next Generation Solution for Aggregation on the Web

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Networked Insurance Agents, a leading aggregator serving small to mid-sized independent agencies, announces the launch of its redesigned corporate website at www.NetworkedIns.com



The new site features a fresh, modern look and user-friendly site navigation designed to make it easier for Networked affiliates and prospects to find what they are looking for. From the site, agents can explore how Networked’s continuum of offerings serves them as they evolve and grow. In an effort to streamline the application process for new agent prospects, NetworkedIns.com now offers online submission providing a paperless application experience.



With a simple log-in, Networked affiliates can view their individual agency production details on ‘My Agency’. This 24/7 portal also provides quick access to single-entry, multi-carrier quoting tools for personal lines, with NLinkPL, and small commercial lines accounts, with Ntrack®.



The launch of the new Networked website helps to bring more exposure to its mission of providing value beyond market access to affiliates with practical, proven placement expertise, best-in-class technology, and professionalism. To learn more about how to join Networked, visit www.nlinksuite.com or call 800-682-8476.



About Networked Insurance Agents

Founded in 1993, Networked Insurance Agents remains committed to providing market access to small and mid-sized independent agencies. Today’s Networked offers a continuum of service options to help agents achieve professional excellence through growth and client retention: standard account placement, proprietary online rating tools, direct carrier access programs, and collaborative cluster environments.



With offices in Northern and Southern California, Networked serves more than 1,000 agent affiliate members in ten Western States and is appointed by over 50 insurance carriers.



Contact:

Natalie Flightner, Corporate Marketing Director

831-657-4530

natalie.flightner@strongwoodins.com

http://www.nlinksuite.com