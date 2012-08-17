NetworkWebcams.com Announces Live Video Streaming That Enhancing Websites

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Network Webcams, the premier online source for IP video and security cameras, is now offering live streaming webcam hosting. Streamdays is the new webcam hosting service that allows websites to incorporate live video streaming with the use of IP cameras. This service is a cost effective way of implementing a live video stream on websites, without the need for professional-level HD webcams.



Streamdays utilizes off-the-shelf network cameras and is able to stream high quality video, with a minimum bandwidth requirement of 200-300 Kbps, to an unlimited amount of viewers.



Streamdays is a valuable resource for companies within the tourism, leisure and hospitality industries. This service can also be used to highlight progress of major construction projects and events. Live video streaming with a webcam can be installed almost anywhere and works with wireless network cameras, indoor and outdoor webcams, as well as most IP cameras. Streamdays comes with a low monthly fee and does not include any set-up fees or monthly contracts making it easy to incorporate live webcam video into your website.



Streamdays can enhance the traffic and links to your website, and it can provide live video streaming at up to 30 fps. It is a full managed service including all technical support and support for all browsers, including iPhone, iPad and some Android devices.



To learn more about Streamdays, visit Network Webcams at http://www.networkwebcams.com. Live chat is available on the website to help answer any questions about Network Webcams’ products and services.



About Network Webcams

Based in Armonk, New York, Network Webcams is a offers IP cameras and video management solutions. Network Webcams has served the IP security industry since 2004 with their expertise in IP video going back to the first IP camera released in 1999. The company has a Center of Expertise that can help you find the best products and services for your IP video needs.